NAUG Annual Conference in Chicagoland a Smash Hit!

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2006 --The National AMS Users’ Group’s (NAUG) Eleventh Annual Conference jammed in the Chicagoland area on October 18-20, 2006. gomembers staff and customers discussed Q™ and other gomembers’ association management solutions. There was plenty of opportunity to network as well.



The first day of the conference kicked off with creative pre-conference sessions. Gloria McCarthy from WorkShop! led attendees through a series of creativity exercises to learn how to generate usable ideas and solutions. The Q IQ session, led by gomembers’ John Langlais, covered the customization of Q’s homepage to provide more efficient workflows. Attendees were then treated to a company update from Paul Plaia, III, President and CEO of gomembers. Reggie Smith from Speaking Smart gave the group tips on how to keep their organizations relevant to members and prospects. gomembers’ customers also had the opportunity to suggest new capabilities for future improvements to Q. One lucky participant won an iPod Nano for his question!



Thursday was a full day of breakout sessions on data entry, reporting & data mining, membership, meetings & exhibits, and commerce transactions. In addition, there was a special session covering how to prepare for a Q migration. It is a good opportunity to ask questions. The evening was filled with dinner at Topo Gigio, an award-winning restaurant in Old Town and followed by a show at the world-renown Second City comedy club.



“The NAUG Annual Conference is always an important event for gomembers. It gives us the opportunity to connect with customers on a face-to-face basis as well as receive feedback on our solutions,” said Paul Plaia III, President and CEO of gomembers, Inc. “We look forward to providing our Thursday evening out on the town and supporting the Board in creating an atmosphere of community and learning.”



The networking opportunities were tremendous. Attendees used the opportunity to talk to other enterprise users and meet with gomembers’ staff from all areas, such as IT, Customer Support, and Executive. It was a great opportunity to collaborate with association peers, as well as take advantage of all the rich culture and history of Chicago.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. Meetingtrak™ and Membertrak™ are a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, they are recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry.

