iPod Video Made Easy and Fast

Shenzhen, Guangdong, China-- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2006 --PQDVD.com has released PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter, a simple-to-use Windows application that lets you turn DVDs, Tivo, WMV, DivX and many more video format into files that you can play on Apple's new iPod with video.



PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter provides an all-in-one conversion solution. You don't need to use multiple programs, or create interim files. Simply identify the movie that you wish to convert, and with one click, turn it into an iPod file.



You no longer have to pay twice for the same video, once for showing it on TV and another for enjoying it on iPod.



With PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter, you can record favorite TV shows in Tivo, and convert and watch them later on your iPod. And you can virtually convert all kinds of other video formats to iPod as well, with one simple click. And using iPod's TV output function, you can play virtually all kinds of video on your TV. It's very cool.



PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter is fast - 300 percent faster than other solutions. You don't need to have a super-fast PC to do the conversion. There's no need for huge amounts of free disk space, because the program doesn't need to create interim files. The program converts your files directly. The software also provides great video quality, and many cool features perfectly designed for iPod. And you never have to worry about audio/video synchronization after conversion. PQ DVD to iPod Video Converter solves all of these problems, and is worry-proof.



For more info, visit http://www.pqdvd.com/dvd-to-ipod-video-converter.html or send an email to pr@pqdvd.com