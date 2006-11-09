Etisbew Technology Group Announces Star Wars Expertise Calculator Development Contract with Sony Online Entertainment

Florence, KY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2006 --Sony Game Development has signed Etisbew Technology Group (www.etisbew.com) to develop online expertise calculator software for its Star Wars Galaxies online game series. Etisbew, an international corporation, has expertise in web design and development, custom application software development, software product development with domain expertise in Financial, Travel and e-business solutions.



Under the agreement with Sony Online Entertainment, Etisbew will develop an ‘expertise calculator’ system as an addition to Star Wars Galaxies. Users of Star Wars Galaxie Expertise will discover new navigation features to enhance their skills and enjoyment of this popular online gaming series. Star War Galaxies Expertise gamers will experience many new and enhanced features in gaming due to Etisbew’s product development proficiency.



Star Wars Galaxie enthusiasts will be thrilled with the forthcoming additions to the series. Upcoming enhancements slated for inclusion in the series include: Jedi & Bounty Hunter Profession Expertise Calculators; Smuggler & Officer Profession Expertise Calculators; two Profession Expertise Calculators; two Professional Expertise Calculators and one Profession Expertise Calculator.



Star Wars Galaxy Expertise is available on a FREE TRIAL basis and can be downloaded at:

http://www.starwarsgalaxies.com.



Etisbew is a professional offshore outsourcing company based in USA and having offshore center in India is an ISO 9001:2000 Certified by NQA, UK. Etisbew has demonstrated its expertise in web design and development, custom application software development, wireless and mobile computing application development. Etisbew also develops applications for specific domains like Finance and Leisure travel verticals, e-marketing solutions and product development services.

