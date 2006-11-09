Kirk Goes Upscale With Herrington Estates

Bolingbrook, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2006 --Herrington Estates will include 203 homes with the most popular features executive buyers desire. Prices range from $452,995 to $505,995 and three model homes are available for viewing, three others are showcased on DVDs.



Herrington Estates is the sixth new home community developed by Kirk Homes in Bolingbrook by the Streamwood-based builder.



“ The model homes at Bloomfield West have been refurbished to demonstrate the scope of the features we include at Herrington Estates,” says Janey Amidei, vice president of marketing and sales for Kirk Homes.



Homes include full basements with 9-foot walls, expanded family rooms; 9-foot first-floor ceilings; wood floors in foyers, powder rooms, and kitchens; upgraded carpet and pad; oak railings; fireplaces with surrounds accented with recessed lights; colonist trim; deluxe electrical fixtures with recessed lighting; laundry rooms with utility tubs, washers and dryers; air conditioning plus humidifiers; 75-gallon water heaters; three-car dry-walled garages; and brick on all four sides of the first floor of the homes.



Kitchens boast 42-inch cabinets with crown molding, islands, solid-surface counters, upgraded faucets, appliances including side-by-side refrigerators with water lines, deluxe cabinet hardware and rollout shelves plus under-cabinet lights and beverage centers.



Master baths have ceramic floors and surrounds, soaker tubs, shower with multi-head sprayers, raised vanities and clear shower doors. Powder rooms are accented with pedestal sinks.



Exteriors include brick on all four sides of the first-floor, architectural shingles, window grids, shutters on all windows, aluminum soffits and fascia, decorative address blocks and coachlights. Home sites are sodded with front landscaping.



The six floor plans range in size from 2,659 to 4,031 square feet with four or five bedrooms including a plan with a first-floor master bedroom, 2 ½ to four baths, lofts and first-floor dens plus informal living areas.



Sales are at the Herrington Estates Information Center and model homes are at the northwest corner of 111th and Weber Roads. To visit, take I-55 to Weber Road, north to the community.



The sales center is from noon to 5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For more information, please call at (630) 771-1072 or visit our website at www.kirkhomes.com.

