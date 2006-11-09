Winter Park Ski Resort Celebrates Opening Day November 15

Winter Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2006 --Winter Park Resort will open for its 68th consecutive ski season on November 15, 2006. Colorado’s longest running resort will feature a new triple chairlift, and seven brand new trails.



Winter Park Resort has accumulated a significant amount of pre-season snow. Combined with world-class snow making capabilities, the Resort is able to guarantee an estimated 17+-inch base for Opening Day. The new chairlift, Eagle Wind, will make its debut November 15. This towering transport will whisk skiers and boarders to the backside of Parsenn Bowl at 11,486 feet. These legendary back bowls promise deep powder and thrilling extreme conditions sought after worldwide. Visitors and season pass holders will enjoy 143 total trails, including seven brand new runs in Parsenn Bowl.



Vacations Inc., a leading lodging company serving Winter Park and Fraser Valley will offer a special discount beginning Opening Day and running through the winter season. Visitors will receive one night of free lodging and skiing when they purchase three.



Brian Lence, Vice President of Sales & Rental Management for Vacations Inc. says, “I remember vividly my first Opening Day experience 15 years ago. I’d just arrived from Europe, virtually half of the mountain was open, and the adrenaline was flowing pretty fast as I and a couple of friends rode the Zephyr Express lift up as the snow continued to fall. It was a pretty exciting day and there’s no other feeling like it – especially when you know there are 151 more days to follow! If you’re thinking of coming to Winter Park, now is the time to book. Big discounts on lodging, as well as lift tickets that are 50% cheaper than will be the case if you book after December 15th! If you’ve skied here before, pretend it’s your first day all over again. If it is your first day, make it memorable!”



Vacations Incorporated is one of the longest-established rental management companies in the Winter Park & Fraser Valley. Currently representing in excess of 200 Homeowners and with 35 years experience in the rental management and resort hospitality industry, Vacations Inc is at the forefront in providing memorable winter or summer vacation experiences at, arguably, the best value in town.

