BMC Capital Provides $600,000 Loan for a Medical Office in Cherryville, N.C.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, November 7, 2006, that it originated a $600,000 loan for the acquisition of Cherryville Medical Office, an 11,750 sq. foot two-tenant owner/user office located at 600 West Church Street in Cherryville, N.C.



Randy Key, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Calif. borrowers with a five-year fixed rate on a 75% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. Marisa Perez from Elite Team Investments of Brea, Calif. represented the borrower. Sharon Thurner from Sonoma Commercial Properties of Charlotte, N.C. represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance owner/user loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Randy Key

Loan Officer

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

rkey@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

