Australian Working Visa Still Strong in Face of the Country's Ongoing Skills Shortage

Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2006 --Senator Amanda Vanstone, speaking for the Department of Immigration and Multicultural Affairs, still admits the fact: Australia is still riddled with skills shortage. And as such, temporary skilled migrants remain as heroes rescuing the Land Down Under.



Even if, as she says, “Australia has invested heavily in training young Australians, with the number of people completing vocational education and training growing nearly five times since the Coalition was elected in 1996,” the issue of skills shortage in the country is still undeniable.



This is why the Australian working visa, or more popularly known as 457 Australian visa, is still the country's antidote to the gap in workforce, particularly in the professionals and tradespeople positions. Here, skilled workers from overseas countries are given the opportunity to live and settle in Australia as full-pledged citizens contributing to the economy.



For the financial year 2007, more than 100,000 job slots are offered to skilled professionals and tradespeople worldwide. Skilled migration has been vital to the economic success of Australia over the past decade, a fact that that the Australian government isn't likely to let go any time soon. The 457 Australian working visa continues to play a key role in the country's growth and prosperity.



For Senator Vanstone: “The overwhelming majority of [Australian] employers using temporary skilled migrants do the right thing.



For Australian Working Visa Within Your Reach

NationalVisas.com specialises in Australian visa application and Australian immigration for skilled migrants who would like to live the good life in Australia.



If you are under 45 years of age, proficient in English, and have at least 4 years of experience, then you immediately qualify for an Australian visa. Australian immigration is based on a point system, and applicants whose skills are included in the MOLD in-demand list are automatically deemed 'crucial' for the country. As such, they earn more visa points and their Australia visa applications are fast-tracked.



Visit http://www.nationalvisas.com.au now to get concrete and straightforward solutions to all your Australian immigration concerns.

