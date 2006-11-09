7Seas Technologies Limited launches 3D SuDoKu World online through Macrovision's Trymedia Games Distribution Network

Hyderabad, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2006 --7Seas Technologies Limited - India's First ISO 9001:2000 Game Development Company) www.7seastech.com , Launches 3D SuDoKu World - SIMPLE ADDICTIVE PUZZLE GAME USING NUMBERS OR ALPHABETS . The game is powered by ActiveMark technology from the Trymedia Games division of Macrovision, and is distributed online through Macrovision’s Trymedia Network.



3D SuDoKu World is immediately available for download in a try-before-you-buy format through hundreds of online portals including www.trygames.com. 3D SuDoKu World sells for $14.99.



“The Trymedia distribution network reaches millions of game-playing consumers around the world, so it is a great way for independent game developers to get exposure and sell product,” said Loren Hillberg, executive vice president & general manager of Macrovision’s Commerce Business Group. “We’re pleased to add 3D SuDoKu World to our growing catalog of game titles.”



“Game distribution has changed a lot in the past few years and we found that Macrovision offered one of the best ways to get our games to our customers. With shrinking shelf space for PC titles and the ever increasing use of broadband, online distribution offers us and our customers a great alternative.” said Maruti Sanker, Managing Director at 7Seas Technologies Limited, “We know that 3D SuDoKu World and our other titles will be very successful on the Trymedia Network.”



About 3D SuDoKu World



3D SuDoKu Work is a Japanese simple addictive game of logic. It requires no calculations and keeps you thinking before you place the numbers/alphabets. Just play it on your Windows PC without using pen and paper. Has an easy to use point-and-click interface with music.



The goal of the game is to pencil in the missing numbers or alphabets in a logical fashion , but remember, each number ( 1 to 9 ) or Alphabet ( A to I ) , can be appear only once in a row,column and square.Puzzles are crafted to fit highly experienced players or pure novices. Even the very young can get in on playing 3D SuDoku World. Platform. Nice music and graphics with different background skins makes the play interesting.Game runs on Windows



3D SuDoKu World can also be downloaded from Fortune7 Inc (An 100% Subsidiary of 7Seas Technologies) Web site .To try 3D SuDoKu World, and other games for free, visit Fortune7 Inc on the Web at http://www.fortune7inc.com/. Also get Registered for free downloads (demo, free screensavers, screenshots etc.,)



3D SuDoKu World is the registered trademark and copyright of 7Seas Technlogies Limited.



About 7Seas Technologies Limited



7Seas is a Games Development Company, first of its kind in India certified as ISO9001: 2000 for Game Design, Development and Supply of Software Games. 7Seas focuses on developing games for PC, Mobile and Online. More information about 7Seas Technologies Limited can be found at www.7seastech.com.



