BMC Capital Provides $4M Loan for a Mixed-Use Property in Edmond, Okla.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Wednesday, November 8, 2006, that it originated a $4 million loan for the acquisition of The Fountains, a 45,000 sq. foot mixed-use property located at the corner of South Fretz Avenue and Edmond Road in Edmond, Okla.



“We were able to provide the borrower with the leverage and terms requested even though the building had some occupancy challenges,” says Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters. Whitehead originated an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a 10-year fixed rate for the Okla. borrowers. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. Ken Lawton with Coldwell Banker - Jerry Hocker & Associates represented the buyer. Derek James of Provident Commercial Real Estate Services represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance mixed-use loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Mason Whitehead

Loan Officer

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

mwhitehead@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

