Internet Marketing Success Samuel Servedio Announces The Launch Of His First Internet Marketing Lead Generation Campaign With Veretekk on November 9, 2006

Wexford, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --On November 10, 2006, Samuel Servedio is set to launch his first major internet marketing and lead generation campaign utilizing the free internet marketing tools and live training that he has received from the Veretekk Marketing System. Samuel has been preparing this internet marketing and lead generation campaign for almost one week now. His campaign will be configured to promote his primary business the Predator Marketing System. “I have been using Veretekk’s lead generation and internet marketing technology now for about two months,” Samuel said, “and in those two months I have learned a wealth of information that I know is going to help me succeed with my Predator Marketing System.”



Samuel takes advantage of all the free live trainings that Veretekk offers its subscribers. Samuel also explains that the main focus of Veretekk is learning SEO (search engine optimization), then applying those SEO techniques to configure your free Veretekk traffic portals. Samuel stated, “I am building strong long lasting relationships with my prospects because I am able to use the Veretekk traffic portals to give them something of value that will help them with their current business for free.” He went on to say, “I give away free stuff like free leads, vacations, and ad blasters to my prospects and they in turn are more than happy to take a look at my Predator Marketing System.”



Samuel expects to make at least three $3,000 sales from his first Veretekk internet marketing lead generation campaign within the next two weeks. His past internet marketing success reveals that he can and will succeed with Veretekk and the Predator Marketing System.



For more information on Samuel Servedio please visit his website at www.freewebs.com/sjs100283/VeretekkAffiliate.htm



Predator Marketing System: www.predatormarketingsystem.com/sjs100283



Veretekk: www.sjswealthenterprises.veretekk.com



Sample Veretekk Traffic Portal: www.sjswealthenterprises.blastomatic.com



Samuel Servedio has been an online success for the past 2 years. He provides 1 on 1 home business success coaching on lead generation, creating personal wealth, and internet marketing and advertising for online home businesses.

