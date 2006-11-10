kanetix releases study results that show auto insurance premiums dropped by over 25%

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, released results of a recent study showing that shoppers are getting online insurance quotes that are on average about 25 per cent cheaper than what they were getting this time last year.



Using Ontario as an example, kanetix compared the average lowest auto insurance premium quoted at kanetix.ca in the past 3 months with the average lowest premium quoted from the same period in 2005, and found that the average lowest price had decreased by over 25%.



“Over the last year increased competition in the auto insurance industry has led to more aggressive marketing, new innovative features and discounts, and most importantly, lower insurance rates,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “The results of the kanetix study prove why shopping around is so important; consumers can make sure they’re getting the coverage they need without paying more than they should by comparing quotes every year.”



While it is often easy to review and accept the renewal notice from your current insurer, especially if your premium decreased, it’s also easy to get comparative quotes online in minutes. At www.kanetix.ca/auto-insurance, kanetix offers consumers a better and quicker way to shop for auto insurance. Getting quotes through kanetix is straightforward and the quotes are displayed in an easy-to-read and compare chart format.



