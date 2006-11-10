Better Homes Celebrates 20 Years of Family Success

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --Dubai’s premier real estate agency, Better Homes, is celebrating two decades of accomplishment and growth this November. The company’s development is mirrored in the maturation of the city itself. With its humble beginnings, as a one-woman business in the garage of a Jumeirah villa, today the firm has 10 offices throughout Dubai and has expanded internationally employing over 400 people and boasting the largest selection of property in the region.



Despite all the success, CEO Linda Mahoney isn’t getting too heady about it and is calling for tougher regulation of the real estate industry. “The boom of the property industry has seen some players come in for short-term gains, lowering the ethical standards within the industry,” said Mahoney. Claims of rogue agents cheating investors out of their money have risen this year and Mahoney advises all potential investors to first seek legal advice. “Think of investing in property as if you were having an operation. You wouldn’t let just anyone perform surgery on you…so why trust just anybody with your property?” she said, emphasizing that buyers should check the legitimacy of their agents through reference checks. “Going through a reputable broker is the best way to limit these sorts of problems. By the same token real estate agencies are affected by either unscrupulous developers or investors and until a form of legal protection is in place, even they will be at the mercy of these people.”



In 1986, Better Homes’ first leasing contract was signed on a piece of cardboard ripped from an old box. Reflecting on the secret to her success Mahoney said, “It’s all about the people you employ, if it wasn’t for the determination of our staff this company would not be where it is today - hard work, focus and luck have been crucial for us. My goal when I first started Better Homes was just to put my kids through high school, it was a lot of hard work and tears along the way and I got lucky in a lot of respects”. The hard-working, family atmosphere of the company is encapsulated by the big part the Mahoney family has played in the company’s development. Mahoney’s daughter Kilby was instrumental in setting up many of its original services and son Ryan, who is now Managing Director, has lead the company into its new international guise and pioneered many new initiatives to keep Better Homes one of the most respected names in real estate. When asked if she ever thought that the company she started from home would end up a multinational company, founder, Linda says “I never think of being successful, because we’re so busy thinking of what we’ve got to do to keep the wheels turning.”



The wheels are definitely turning in the right direction for Better Homes. At the recent CNBC awards, the firm picked up winning awards in three categories for best real-estate agency, best estate agency website and best property portal. The 20th anniversary month also sees the launch of its first in-house creative advertising campaign. Furthermore, to commemorate the milestone, Better Homes is planning a special event for staff where everyone in Better Homes worldwide will come together to celebrate its 20 years. Commentating on the number of awards this year recognizing its success, Mahoney says “I think Churchill put it best - it’s all about ‘blood, toil, tears and sweat’.”



About Better Homes



Leading the way in Dubai real estate for over 20 years, Better Homes is one of the UAE’s foremost real estate companies; selling, leasing and managing more properties than any other agency in the Gulf. Better Homes is one of the most respected names in the Middle East with a reputation for professional care and expertise.



From a one woman company, today Better Homes employs around 400 fully trained and certified real estate professionals. Its range of services has grown from leasing to sales, property management and consultancy. Its Project Sales & Marketing Division has forged exclusive agreements with several of the world’s top developers and landlords, giving it a distinct advantage in the variety and number of its real estate offerings.



Better Homes has pioneered many new concepts in the market. Amongst these, the concept of short-term rentals for business or vacation and an innovative online property search facility that offers real-time property listings by type, price and location. With a dynamic management team, solid reputation and innovative ideas, Better Homes continues to set the standards of professionalism in the real estate industry.



