4PSA VoipNow 1.3 Released with Text to Speach and New Features

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --More than thirty new features were incorporated in the 4PSA VoipNow 1.3, the latest version of the Rack-Soft’s VoIP control panel solution for Hosting Service Providers and Internet Service Providers.



4PSA VoipNow 1.3 enhances the control of business processes. The service provider is able to better track and limit the telephony accounts’ use of resources. It is possible to define the IVR, Queue, Queue agents, Voicemail center, Conference, etc access policies on any account, allowing the provider to scale services with client needs.



The third-party interaction also improved. Integrators can access more 4PSA VoipNow core features using the SOAP API. Providers are able to add services to the 4PSA VoipNow interface through the new custom buttons API, which can be accessed by all users. In order to provide better margins to the reseller chain, clients are able to customize billing plans with their own billing prefixes. Public phone numbers can be easier deployed to resellers due to the new stacked public phone numbers feature, which allows DIDs to be assigned automatically.



Currently highly appreciated by users due to the scalable design and easy management functionalities, the 4PSA VoipNow IVR welcomes the text to speech feature. Text to speech is based on the Cepstral engine and can deliver interactive voice response menus in US English, UK English, Italian, Canadian French, German, and Americas Spanish. The multiple choices of female and male voices simplify the deployment and management of IVRs. A new range of dynamic applications can be designed without being necessary to pre-record hundreds of sound files.



Rack-Soft presents the new 4PSA VoipNow version only three months after the last version release. “Although the schedule might seem aggressive, it is the result of a mature iterative development process designed to sustain a reliable and fast growing telephony solution. Once again, the customer feedback proved to be one of the most important assets of the development team.”, said Bogdan Carstoiu, 4PSA VoipNow architect.



The queue extensions were also dramatically improved, bringing 4PSA VoipNow closer to call centers and customer support departments. In the new version, it is possible to assign queue supervisors who are able to listen to agent conversations in real-time. The Queue reports were redesigned, over twenty-five new reports being available.



4PSA VoipNow 1.3 is a free update for all customers. The online demonstration of the new version is available at http://www.4psa.com/products/voipnow/demo.php.



A single extension version can be downloaded and installed from Rack-Soft’s website. More instructions are available at http://www.4psa.com/products/voipnow/install.php.



The price of the new version remains the same and starts with 299USD.



About Rack-Soft



Rack-Soft is an established developer and integrator of software solutions for the server market. These solutions are used by ISP, HSP, small and medium businesses. Rack-Soft products simplify server management, Data Center administration, and voice communications.



The company’s explosive success is based on excellence, innovation, and a strong determination to improve processes. Rack-Soft implements CMM (Capability Maturity Model) in order to maximize software reliability.



For more information on Rack-Soft products and services, please visit www.4psa.com. If you have comments, suggestions or questions, please send an email to press@4psa.com.

