Gentris Corporation Announces New Addition to Scientific Advisory Board

Research Triangle Park, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --Gentris Corporation (Gentris), a leading global provider of applied clinical pharmacogenomic services and diagnostic product solutions, today announced the appointment of Andrea Gaedigk, M.S., Ph.D. to the company’s Scientific Advisory Board.



Dr. Gaedigk’s work encompasses basic and translational research at Children’s Mercy Hospital & Clinics, where she directs the Pharmacogenetics Core Laboratory within the Division of Pediatric Clinical Pharmacology and Medical Toxicology. Dr. Gaedigk is considered a leading specialist on the pharmacogenetics of drug metabolizing enzymes, in particular, the cytochrome P450s. She has published over 60 peer-reviewed papers and presented her work in over 100 abstracts at national and international scientific conferences. She serves as a co-investigator on numerous NIH-funded projects.



“Every member of this world-class Scientific Advisory Board provides specific expertise and knowledge of a discipline that is critical to rapid development, regulatory approval and commercialization of Gentris products or services,” said Gentris CEO, Michael P. Murphy. “The members of our Scientific Advisory Board also share our vision of a future where drug delivery is safer and more personalized for each patient.”



Welcoming Dr. Gaedigk are fellow Gentris Scientific Advisory Board members: William E. Evans, Pharm.D., Director, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital; Janice Kurth, M.D., Ph.D., Vice President of Life Sciences, Visualize Inc.; and Paul A. Andrews, Ph.D., R.A.C., Head of Toxicology Department, ImClone.



About Gentris Corporation

Gentris Corporation is a leading global provider of applied clinical pharmacogenomic services and diagnostic product solutions. As pioneers in the field of pharmacogenomics, Gentris helps pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations effectively integrate pharmacogenomics into their drug development programs to deliver safer, more effective compounds to the market sooner. Gentris is developing validated reference controls and diagnostic test kits that will bring the promise of personalized medicine to physicians and patients, which will enhance patient management, improve patients' response to therapy and revolutionize medicine through pharmacogenomics. For additional information, please visit http://www.gentris.com.

