New Software Service Strengthens Non-Profits by Empowering Donors to Give More

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --Alta Charity Investments (Alta) today unveiled GIFT-PLUS Donation™, an internet based software service that allows nonprofit organizations to offer planned giving benefits to virtually all their donors.



“Now planned giving is no longer just for wealthy donors,” said Christopher Derrington, Chief Executive Officer. “GIFT-PLUS Donation™ empowers smaller and usually younger donors of lower capacity to make planned gifts to nonprofit organizations as small as $100, and get something back. The ability to get a financial reward can motivate donors to support organizations with gifts that not only contribute endowment, but generate operating income as well.”



That ‘something back’ is lifetime income generated from investing many small donations into one large combined investment pool. The nonprofit organizations also share in the income stream generated by the donations without adding personnel, usually the highest cost of planned giving programs.



The technical advantage of Gift-Plus Donation™ is revealed through Alta’s streamlined processes of collecting online donations, automatic daily and annual gift administration, and technically superior investment of donations. Alta reduces the marketing costs and administrative requirements for nonprofits of any size to a manageable 4% as compared to the industry range of 15% to 40%.



“In our home town of Cincinnati, Ohio more than 16,000 charities exist. 95% of them can’t justify the cost of a traditional planned giving program. It’s our mission to help make all nonprofits financially stronger”, said Derrington. GIFT-PLUS Donations™ was designed to be extremely affordable. The typical cost to set up the program is $199 with a monthly fee of $25.



GIFT-PLUS Donation™ also includes marketing assistance to every nonprofit client. Alta has a unique system that actually talks to potential donors through emails. This process embeds video messaging by the nonprofit organization’s most beloved person directly to the donor.



Alta Charity Investments, Inc., headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a financial services technology company providing planned giving solutions to the nonprofit industry. Created in 2005, Alta is dedicated to utilizing the latest technologies to drive down the cost of planned giving programs. Via proprietary technology, Alta transforms charitable donations into high return investment funds that benefit both donors and their favorite nonprofit organizations. More information is available at www.altacharityinvestments.com.



