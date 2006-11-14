Mr. Grand Releases Mixtape Collabo with DJ Smallz, "The Grand Opening"

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --In a move that will prove to be colossal to the success of his music career, Mr. Grand has collaborated with DJ Smallz, of the infamous Southern Smoke mixtape series, on his finest project ever, “The Grand Opening” set for release November 14, 2006. The first single, “Show U What It Do,” has already garnered major support from DJ’s all over the country and overseas and has been receiving a great amount of radio play. The single is a cross-over hit with commercial success that will appeal to hip hop lovers all over. Two other singles, “Let It Rain” and “Long Time” have been a favorite among DJ’s due to Mr. Grand’s gritty rhyme flow and his ability to capture the true essence of story telling. “Long Time” takes on a personal tone using the Sam Cooke remake, “Change Gonna Come,” to express his journey in life. The mixtape also features a host of other tracks that proves his ability to deliver many different flows and sounds, a style that he’s learned from his all-time influencer, hip hop legend, Nas.



Shortly following the release of the "The Grand Opening," Mr. Grand is also preparing for the release of his "Hood Certified Vol 3" mixtape in late December and the upcoming album, "The Greenlight," in late January 2007.



Mr. Grand is currently available for interviews, appearances, and performances by contacting N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group at (404) 437-0078. Preview music at www.myspace.com/GStaxEntertainment



About MR. GRAND



Mr. Grand got his start at an early age learning to play several instruments including the violin and cello; skills now translating in his ability to produce his own music. He later went on to establish his presence by heavily hitting the streets of Atlanta and distributing 8,000 mix tapes, “Hood Certified Vol 1 & 2.” The streets loved it and his hype grew large enough that he was able to score a meeting at Def Jam South to discuss a possible record deal. The label executives thought it would make a great record, but decided against it because they felt that his sound wasn’t Southern enough. Today, his catalog boasts hundreds of already completed tracks and he's changed his style to cross regional barriers.



About N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group



N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group is a boutique-style marketing and public relations firm servicing fashion, music, and entertainment entities. The firm assists artists and record labels in servicing their music to the market place, promoting and publicizing upcoming projects, and developing their fanbase. Other entities benefit by the detailed marketing campaigns implemented to stimulate sales. For additional info on N.Y.L.A. Entertainment Group, please visit www.NYLAEntertainmentGroup.com

