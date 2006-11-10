BFO Support Adobe Signature Certification

London, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --Big Faceless Organization (BFO), provider of high quality Java software components, have made significant improvements to their Java Class PDF Library. The major development in version 2.7.5 is support for creating and verifying certified documents via FormSignature.get/setCertificationType methods.



The Big Faceless PDF Library is a Java Class Library designed for creating, editing, displaying and printing Acrobat PDF documents. The PDF API is small, fast, easy to use and integrate into your projects, and is completely written in Java.



Implemented in Acrobat 7, certifying signatures allows restrictions to be placed on the types of changes that can be made to a PDF after it has been signed.



CEO Monica Kar says “clients from the legal and finance sectors are already reaping the benefits of these new features. From archiving confidential data through to sharing important documents securely, the BFO PDF Library delivers.”



The redesign of the PDF reading process has also resulted in a 10% reduction in time and memory load for reading large documents.



