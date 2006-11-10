MIG’s e-MSG Email Platform "snapped" up by LBM

Cheshire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2006 --LBM, the fastest growing direct marketing company in the UK, has taken the first licence to resell the e-MSG email platform provided by the Marketing Innovation Group. The agreement will enable LBM to offer both B2B email prospect data and an email platform to enable its clients to effectively communicate with prospects and report on email campaigns.



The e-MSG platform which ranks in the top 5 UK based email solutions, has been revamped by MIG since its acquisition earlier in the year. It now boasts a self managed email solution ‘e-MSG plus’, a newsletter CMS, ‘iNews’, a survey/research tool ‘i-Survey’ and campaign data over time is being analysed using MIG’s data innovation tools to deliver added communication intelligence not seen before within an email platform.



Commenting on the decision to choose the e-MSG platform, Tim Borthwick of LBM said “We have worked closely with MIG over the last few months to ensure the platform gives us everything we and our clients will need to run successful email campaigns. The e-MSG platform combined with our email data delivers a very potent and powerful solution.”



“We are delighted to report another major convert to our solutions immediately on the heels of the announcement from the London Chamber of Commerce. We have several major retailers trialling e-MSG in conjunction with our iPublisher platform in the coming weeks. We are confident the combined intelligence gained from linking solutions will result in many businesses reviewing their current arrangements. We are actively looking at acquiring other email businesses as they currently only provide a base commodity that we can significantly enhance,” said Rob Bielby, Director of the Marketing Innovation Group.



LBM is the UK’s leading business-to-business database marketing company. For more information visit www.lbm.co.uk.



The Marketing Innovation Group (MIG) is a multi-channel strategy and solutions business with a unique ‘Intelligent Marketing®’ toolkit. For more information visit www.m-i-g.com or contact Conrad Morris on 01565 653000 or by email on conrad.morris@m-i-g.com.