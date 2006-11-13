Built by Webmasters, Outsite-In Lets Anyone Take Their Fully Dynamic Site Off-line

Paris, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --MEDIA Variations has released a unique application that resolves Webmasters' greatest headache - how to present their website, with all the bells and whistles, even when offline. The easy-to-use software known as OutSite-In, is now available for download for $99(US) from the website www.outsite-in.com.



Not just an imitation of a classic off-line browser that converts a website to a static version, OutSite-In creates a perfect dynamic copy of a website as a CD, DVD, USB key or software, where every feature developed for the site works just the way it does on-line. The obvious advantage for webmasters in using OutSite-In is in the increased number of ways their website can be used: presentations, off-line education, interactive kiosk for sales, and promotions and publicity opportunities. OutSite-In makes your web site downloadable, allowing people to move it to their local drives, and access it quickly, without being online. In addition, OutSite-In is an easy and cost effective way to back up a website, and even lets webmasters quickly modify the site's content for specific use.



OutSite-In was created by Georges Garcia and Michel Lefranc of MEDIA Variations, a Paris-based software development company, when they were unable to find an adequate program to help them present website creative to their company's prospective clients. "I knew exactly what we needed, something quick and straightforward, and realized that we were going to have to build the software ourselves," said Garcia. "Then, it became obvious that everyone else, from corporate clients, to creative agencies, to individuals, needed an easy to use software too".



What makes OutSite-In such a unique solution is the inclusion of MEDIA Variations' SilAMP technology, a silent distribution manager of AMP (Apache, MySQL, PHP) which permits integration without end-user installation. OutSite-In also encrypts PHP files, so the distribution of the Outersite on a CD, from a USB key or as a software program, is secure from tampering.



Outsite-In works with Microsoft Windows NT, 2000, XP, and 2003. The software is multi-lingual and MEDIA Variations provides training, if needed, in English, French and Spanish.



