Screensaver Factory 4 Brings Screensaver Development to the Next Level

Riga, Latvia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --Blumentals Software, a leading provider of screensaver development solutions, announces the release and immediate availability of Screensaver Factory 4.0 – the latest version of its powerful screensaver development software, that enables users to create stunning professional screensavers within minutes.



Screensaver Factory allows producing screensavers both for personal use and for the achievement of various commercial goals. Screensavers can be used for branding a name, for marketing products and services and also simply as ready to sell commercial products for unlimited royalty-free distribution.



Screensavers can be made from any set of images, video files and Flash (SWF) animation clips. Background music can be added and it is possible to select from over 100 smooth picture transition effects and other options. Screensaver Factory is very easy to use and it enables one to make standalone self-installing screensaver files and CDs for easy setup and distribution.



Screensaver Factory allows creating feature and time limited trial version screensavers which can be unlocked by entering registration key. This enables commercial distribution on a try-before-you-buy (shareware) basis.



Screensaver Factory also includes special features for creating promotional and marketing screensavers with embedded company logo, banners and links to web sites.



Screensaver Factory 4 is fully compatible with Windows 98, Me, 2000, XP and 2003.



Pricing and Availability



Screensaver Factory 4 is available in Standard, Professional and Enterprise editions. A free trial of Screensaver Factory 4 is available immediately at www.blumentals.net, Pricing varies from $39.85 US to $79.85 US. Upgrade pricing is available for existing customers.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request or can be downloaded from the web site.



About Blumentals Software



Since 1999, Blumentals Software provides wide range of desktop software solutions that help people all around the world achieve their computing goals easier and faster. Among the most popular Blumentals Software products are cutting edge screensaver production tools – Screensaver Factory and Screensaver Wonder.



© 2006 Blumentals Software. All trademarks or registered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.

