Dine Originals Members To Sit On International Culinary Tourism Association Board

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --This week, the International Culinary Tourism Association (ICTA) voted in 13 tourism and foodservice leaders from five countries to serve on the organization’s Board of Directors for the 2006-2008 term. Alongside the US representatives, leaders from Switzerland, Scotland, British Columbia and Sweden will contribute their input on the direction of Culinary Tourism over the next two years.



“Culinary Tourism is emerging as a major new direction for leisure travelers,” said Don Luria, Dine Originals president and proprietor of noted Tucson restaurant, Terra Cotta. “Virtually everyone dines out when they travel and those that care about food that’s been prepared with passion and with a connection to the culinary heritage of the area they are visiting will seek out the local cultural experience,” Luria said.



Luria’s growing organization is comprised of 700 independent restaurants throughout America with chapters in Albuquerque, Birmingham, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbus, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Louisville, Madison, Nashville, San Diego, St. Louis, Sarasota, Tucson, Twin Cities, Washington, DC and Mt. Washington Valley, NH plus 100 ‘at large’ restaurants not affiliated with any particular chapter.



Dovetailing with Culinary Tourism is the Dine Originals “Protecting our Communities’ Culinary Sense of Place” mission statement.



“One of our major goals at Dine Originals is to prevent further dumbing down of the American palate. Our nation is rich in culinary heritage. Authenticity and heritage flavors go a long way toward defining Culinary Travel. No matter how well corporate kitchens execute cuisine, you will never find an independent operator in Albuquerque opening a jar of picante sent to him from Chicago that was prepared in a food processing plant in Tennessee,” said Luria emphatically.



Tommy Klauber, treasurer of the Sarasota-Manatee Originals and Chef/owner of acclaimed Pattigeorge’s Restaurant on Longboat Key is in total agreement with Luria’s assessment of Culinary Tourism. “Adventurous travelers shun the most popular tourist destinations in favor of places where they can experience a cultural vacation from their hometowns. They don’t want to eat in the same places they have at home---they want to experience the excitement of new tastes, flavors and textures. Great food lights up all the senses. I am also predicting Culinary Tourism is going to catch on in a big way and that’s one of the reasons I’m so excited to have been elected to the ICTA Board. It’ a real honor,” said Klauber.



For more information on ICTA, www.culinarytourism.org. For info on Dine Originals, www.DineOriginals.com or contact Don Luria, President@DineOriginals.com.

