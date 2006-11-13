CRM on Demand Provides Unique Platform Benefits

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --Commence CRM On-Demand provides breakthrough technology for Manufacturers and distributors with greater functionality and flexibility than traditional application service offerings. Using the industrial strength JAVA (J2EE) platform, Commence CRM On-Demand offers robust functionality, ease of use and limitless scalability. Customization capabilities allow user-defined fields, custom reports, queries, filters; even personalized desktop settings.



Platform Highlights



Enterprise Class Platform

Encrypted Database Security

Automated Processes

One-to-Many Data Relationships

Remote Synchronization

Built-in Report Writer

Multi-level Security

Centralized File management

Mail Merge with MS Office

Web E-Mail Client

Global Search

On-Line Help and Knowledgebase Facility

Support for Handheld Devices

Project Tracking

Group Calendar & Scheduling

E-mail Integration

Web Integration

Application Programming Interface (API)



Platform Benefits include:



Scalable enterprise class platform Flexible architecture that promotes customization and add-on functionality. Operate quickly without IT infrastructure cost. Customizable without the headaches of traditional On-Demand offerings. Integrate people, processes and technology for improved performance and agility.



Commence CRM On-Demand allows manufacturers and distributors to focus on sales efficiency and customer service, monitor and improve business performance and drive higher profits by bringing down cost through streamlining processes.



Commence offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

