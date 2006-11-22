Commence Lean Industrial CRM Teaches Methods to Avoid Dirty Data

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --In an effort to help industrial distributors and manufacturers thrive, Commence Corporation presents Practices That Pay: Leveraging Information to Achieve Industrial Selling Results, a compendium of smart practices from the leading industrial sales and marketing experts and organizations that are growing in today’s challenging environment.



According to Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation (www.commence.com/mfg./), “One of the most important things you can do when you decide to automate sales is to have one person responsible for the administration of your database. Unless you have a particularly business savvy IT department with hours to spare, you should probably look for an employee within your marketing and sales team. This person would maintain the data quality, reviewing new data that your team enters, and adjusting it as necessary. These people typically become experts at other valuable skills, such as creating reports, making minor customizations, and can be great at training new employees to use the system.”



Caretsky suggests that Lean CRM is has many important variables. “With unreliable data, industrial distributors and manufacturers have reported they were unable to reap most of the benefits of a sales and marketing database. Salespeople will quickly realize the data is inaccurate, and revert to old habits to make sure they have the information they need to service customers. Another potential downfall is reduced customer service. The last thing you want is for customers to feel like you don’t know them, especially if you’ve been doing business with them for years. But this is exactly what can happen if customer data is entered incorrectly, out of date, or mismanaged. This is problem is exacerbated by the prevalence of legacy systems in industrial organizations with decades of “dirty data”. “



Commence offers lean industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental lean CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Lean Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

