gomembers, Inc. announces latest Q™ customer - Columbus Bar Association

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is pleased to announce today that the Columbus Bar Association (http://www.cbalaw.org/) has chosen to upgrade to Q™, the latest association management solution offered by gomembers, Inc.



The Columbus Bar Association (CBA), located in Columbus, Ohio, was founded in 1869. Their mission is to be the leader in providing excellent, innovative and cost effective services to members of the legal profession and the general public in central Ohio. Through the active involvement of a broad and diverse membership, we will focus on professionalism, education, advocacy and community service in order to advance the justice system for all.



“We are happy to keep CBA in the family and continue to provide them a cutting edge solution to manage their association,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With Q, CBA will be able to efficiently communicate with their members and prospects, as well as provide more services.”



Q™ is an integrated enterprise class software solution built on Microsoft .NET technology. Among other advantages, the Microsoft .NET platform allows for easy integration of data and business processes across disparate systems. It provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. Q's leading edge solutions provide large organizations the security and flexibility to meet unique business needs and increase the potential for revenue.



For more information on gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website - http://www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. Meetingtrak™ and Membertrak™ are a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, they are recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry.

