The Society of Gynecologic Oncologists chooses gomembers’ Membertrak™

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) is delighted to announce that the Society of Gynecologic Oncologists (http://www.sgo.org/) has chosen Membertrak™ to manage their organization. gomembers’ association management point solution includes both member and meeting management capabilities. This latest version provides a new look and functionality with real-time credit card processing, record imports, and duplicate record management.



The Society of Gynecologic Oncologists (SGO) was started in 1970 with the purpose of stimulating interest in gynecologic cancer, and promoting the training and education of individuals in this area of interest. The Society is a national medical specialty society of physicians who are trained in the comprehensive management of women with female reproductive cancers. Today there are over 1,000 members.



“We are pleased that SGO has chosen Membertrak™ to provide greater efficiencies for their staff and members for membership and meeting management,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Choosing a hosted solution will let them focus on their organizational needs instead of technology administration.”



Membertrak™ is a comprehensive membership management system which includes

Meetingtrak™ to manage members and meetings with ease. It was created to be flexible and responsive, in a platform that permits growth to meet future needs and help manage an association with confidence. Combined with its online module, organizations can have online registrations and dues payments by members and attendee. Real-time registration also eliminates redundant manual data entry.

Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. Meetingtrak™ and Membertrak™ are a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, they are recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry.

