Kanetix adds express option for getting affordable life insurance fast, without a medical

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --Today, kanetix (www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the addition of a new life insurance product which offers Canadians an option to get quotes, apply for coverage, and purchase a policy all online. The express life insurance offering, available through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-express-insurance, does not require a medical and means your approved policy will be in the mail to you within days.



“The new Term 10 express option for life insurance is an exciting new addition for kanetix,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “Shoppers, who prefer to do everything online, can now get life insurance really quickly, conveniently and without the need for all the paperwork and signatures.”



The Term 10 express option, available through www.kanetix.ca/term-life-express-insurance, offers Canadians looking for Term 10 policies of $200,000 or less a fast way to get coverage that is affordable, without a medical exam. A Term 10 policy offers coverage for a 10-year period.



In order to get coverage through the express route, visitors can visit www.kanetix.ca/term-life-express-insurance for more information and access to the online questionnaire and application.



For people who prefer to speak with a licensed insurance representative about their life insurance needs, or who are not suited to the express option either because they need higher face values or due to health reasons, kanetix continues to offer online quotes and applications for individual or joint (for couples) coverage valued between $50,000 up to $2 million for Term 10, Term 20 and Term to 100 policies.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



For more information, please contact:



Gregory Ellis

Co-founder, kanetix

1-888-854-2503

www.kanetix.ca

