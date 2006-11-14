CM&D Named Sarasota One Palm Luxury Condominiums Project Manager

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --Plans are preceding on schedule for One Palm, the ultra-luxury downtown condominium and retail project to be built on Palm Avenue, with this week’s announcement of Construction Management & Development, Inc. (CM&D) as the project manager. CM&D has eight offices throughout America and has global experience from Antigua to Santiago to Vanuatu as well as 13 other international locations and thirty-six high profile and resort destination cities in America.



CM&D’s Gregg Alessi is in Sarasota now and has taken the reins as One Palm’s Project Director overseeing everything from the architect to zoning regulations. “I’ve visited Sarasota for years. I think this is one of the nicest places in America and I am very enthusiastic about One Palm,” said Alessi. “This is a legacy building that will have an enduring presence and very likely the last place in downtown to combine this level of luxury with these extraordinary views of Sarasota Bay and the Gulf.” CM&D's projects have included some of the finest luxury hotels, resorts and residential buildings throughout the world, as well as a wide variety of mixed use office, retail, parking and residential developments.



Brent Virkus, One Palm spokesperson and president and CEO of TRiTON Companies, said, “My historic relationship with CM&D made this decision one of the easiest I’ve ever made.” CM&D president and CEO, James B. Salter, CCI, CCPM, is an executive on Virkus’ recently launched TRiTON Property Fund board. He also is winner of Hilton Hotel Corporation-1998 - Project Manager Award for Value Engineering.



“CM&D has managed the project and construction of 47-story towers in Hawaii, a $20 million private residence in Telluride, 6000 residences for the US Department of Navy, a 32-story high rise resort in Tumon, Guam and hundreds more. I have every confidence in the CM&D team for One Palm,” said Virkus.



One Palm will offer luxurious living in downtown Sarasota with a multitude of on-site and nearby amenities designed to enhance cultural well-being. The majority of residences will fall between one and two million dollars. Construction is targeted to begin in July 2007.

