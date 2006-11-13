Playdate Kids Author Visits Library to Kick off Children’s Book Week

Malibu, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --Dr. Annie Thiel, author of The Playdate Kids book series will be kicking off Children’s Book Week by attending a special story time event at the Malibu Library. She will read her book to the children in attendance and offer a fun, optimistic and helpful discussion afterwards. The event’s topic will center on how a young child can cope with the end of a mother’s pregnancy and the arrival of a new baby. Parents and children of all ages are all welcome to attend.



Date: November 13, 2006

Time: 4:00 PM

Place: Malibu Public Library



Playdate Kids Publishing encourages parents to read to their children and influence a love of literature at an early age. It is never too early to read to your child.



Here are some tips on how to encourage your child to read:



• Train them early that going to the library can be fun. Visit the library together regularly.

• Buy books and keep them in a special area in their room… this can be a bookcase, closet or in designated drawer. The particular area lets children know that books are important.

• Make sure that your child sees you reading your books. Keep some of your own books around the house.

• Positive reinforcements help! Tell your child that they are a good reader/listener.

• Try buying a children’s magazine and read it together.

• Choose books that you can act out. Have some silly fun reading aloud with the character’s actions and voices.

• Have your child read to you. If they are too young, tell them to give you the names of the pictures in the book.

• Find computer programs or websites that encourage reading. Visit the websites and play the computer programs with your child.



Reading can be fun! You and your child can explore a world of imagination that only literature can offer.



Happy Children’s Book Week!



For additional information, please contact Mona Loring of M. Loring Communications at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com. Please also visit the website at: www.theplaydatekids.com.

