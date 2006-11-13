Playdate Kids Publishing

Playdate Kids Author Visits Library to Kick off Children’s Book Week

Playdate Kids Publishing offers parents tips to encourage reading to kick off Children's Book Week.

 

Malibu, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --Dr. Annie Thiel, author of The Playdate Kids book series will be kicking off Children’s Book Week by attending a special story time event at the Malibu Library. She will read her book to the children in attendance and offer a fun, optimistic and helpful discussion afterwards. The event’s topic will center on how a young child can cope with the end of a mother’s pregnancy and the arrival of a new baby. Parents and children of all ages are all welcome to attend.

Date: November 13, 2006
Time: 4:00 PM
Place: Malibu Public Library

Playdate Kids Publishing encourages parents to read to their children and influence a love of literature at an early age. It is never too early to read to your child.

Here are some tips on how to encourage your child to read:

• Train them early that going to the library can be fun. Visit the library together regularly.
• Buy books and keep them in a special area in their room… this can be a bookcase, closet or in designated drawer. The particular area lets children know that books are important.
• Make sure that your child sees you reading your books. Keep some of your own books around the house.
• Positive reinforcements help! Tell your child that they are a good reader/listener.
• Try buying a children’s magazine and read it together.
• Choose books that you can act out. Have some silly fun reading aloud with the character’s actions and voices.
• Have your child read to you. If they are too young, tell them to give you the names of the pictures in the book.
• Find computer programs or websites that encourage reading. Visit the websites and play the computer programs with your child.

Reading can be fun! You and your child can explore a world of imagination that only literature can offer.

Happy Children’s Book Week!

