Philippines Condo Hotel Property Investments 'Expanding Across the World'

In the UK, "Investors are moving to new areas to find value" said Beth Collingz, Global Marketing Director of PLC International Marketing Networks based in Metro Manila and Cebu in the Philippines. "More and more of clients for Condotel Investments are coming from the UK. There has been a distinct market shift from US based clients over the past few months and we see that trend continuing over the winter months of 2006 and on into 2007 has Sterling continues its increase in value over the US Dollar.



“A lot of this interest is being driven by the relatively cheap market prices in the Philippines compared to Europe, specially UK Housing prices, and the easy payment options available for our Condotel Developments, but there are other factors, too. Offshore Property Investors, Foreign baby boomers as well as overseas Filipinos, are looking for ways to maximize their return on investments as they approach retirement, and so are purchasing second homes, particularly Condotel Investments where they can use the Condo for vacations and rent it out through our In-House Condotel Management when they are not using the unit thereby gaining rental incomes that on today’s purchase prices, give a projected ROI on their investments of some 12-18% depending upon the mode of payment for the unit”



While Metro Manila is still a popular choice with international buyers, Collingz says clients tell her that it makes more sense to buy in a year-round vacation destination. The Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences Condotel development by Pacific Concord Properties located in Mactan, Cebu -the area around Cebu International Airport - fits the bill with all it offers to International buyers.



Accessibility is also a factor. “London to Qatar, Sydney to Singapore or New York to Hong Kong direct flights to Cebu, for example, average just 16 hours, add to that the many airline specials and it’s easy to see why this area is becoming an international community.” Unlike other offshore rental properties, where the rental market is largely seasonal, in the Philippines there is a strong market for rental properties year round. This gives buyers greater flexibility in choosing when to use and when to rent their property. The strong rental/second home market also has resulted in a proliferation of professional property managers and rental agents, making property ownership and rental easy. Pacific Concord Properties Inc with it’s flagship Lancaster Condotel Developments fit’s the bill.



Previously a stumbling block for some international buyers was the perception that it is difficult -if not impossible - to obtain financing in the Philippines. As a result, many purchases in the past were cash sales.



Pacific Concord Properties recently introduced the new affordable easy payment plans for the Lancaster Atrium Manila Condotel Suites where a Studio Unit can be purchased without any down payment, and 67% of the contract price payable over 60 months interest free and the 33% balance payable on turnover of the unit or to be extended for another 60 months through PCPI’s no prequalification no hassle finance plan, sales of the companies inventory of units will surely sell out quickly to investors seeking to take advantage of the Condotel Investment “Boom” in the Philippines.



With Pacific Concord Properties Inc adopting International Property Standards and the only Philippine Real Estate Developer to operate the Internationally accepted practice of Escrow Trust Account Banking for all payments made by buyers of it’s Condotel Suites, international offshore property investors need no longer worry about the security of their investments.



Buyers of Condotel units at the Lancaster Suites Manila, Lancaster Atrium Manila and Lancaster Cebu Resort Residences in Cebu, pay their Reservations, down payments and all monthly payments directly to the Companies Trust Account with the Bank thereby ensuring that funds are maintained and ultimately used only for the purpose of direct construction related costs. This not only guarantees that the buyers money is safe, but more importantly the development will be completed on schedule and within projected time frames for the project.



Collingz highlights the importance of working with those experienced in this type of transaction. “Buying property in the Philippines is significantly different from buying in the UK and other European countries, for example,” said Collingz. “The purchase process is more direct, with less stress and more accountability; and we work directly with the buyer or collaboratively with the client’s agent or representatives. Our goal-and that of Pacific Concord Properties Inc - is to make the whole process as easy as possible. Prospective buyers can view properties online on our web site and save listings they’re interested in an online portfolio”



The Philippines, located in Southeast Asia, is one of the few fully democratic nations with a predominantly English speaking population benefiting from substantial foreign direct investment and billions of dollars in remittances from overseas Filipinos and economic advancement as a result. According to the report these facts mean that over the coming decade the housing market in Philippines will likely go from strength to strength and anyone who invests now could net up to 400% profit on their investment in the next ten years.



The report was based on an economic assessment and overview of each country in Southeast Asia and included analysis of the room for growth within each country’s real estate sector. Because property prices in the Philippines for mid range Condominium developments start from as little as twenty five thousand Pounds [25,000 GBP], the room for property price expansion is clear. The low starting prices for real estate in the Philippines also mean that its property sector is already attracting substantial international real estate investor interest.



Investors from all backgrounds are attracted to the Philippines - those with a small sum of money to invest are looking to make immediate gains from buying Condos in Metro Manila preconstruction which can be purchased by stage payment and profited from upon completion when investors are flipping the real estate right back into the market. Those with more substantial sums of money to invest are generally drawn to either the Condotel Investment property sector in Manila or the Philippines burgeoning tourism market.



Opportunities in the Philippines tourism market exist along the country’s stunning and as yet undeveloped coastline and also in the Philippines quality but as yet little known beach resorts. Accommodation in these locations is required to let out to tourists and a growing number of British citizens are also seeking second homes in these areas of Cebu, Philippines as well, with most preferring to purchase Condotel or Fully Managed and Operated Condo Developments where a rental income can be gained when not using their units.



Pacific Concord Properties, Inc., Flagship Lancaster Atrium Suites Condotel [Manila] development located along Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, is one of the hottest Condotel Investments in the Philippines where property investors, apart from real estate appreciation initially reckoned to be 100% for early investors, will get projected Rental Incomes on their units of up to 16% per annum once fully operational from 2010



To be called Lancaster Atrium [which is the second Tower adjacent to the existing “Sold Out” Tower I] Condotel Studios, One, Two & Three Bedroom Suites are currently available to Property Investors adopting International Standard Escrow Trust Account “Buyer Safe” Easy Secure Payment Plans… with 6 year interest free payment terms or up to 12 year no prequalification "In-House" financing [available to all overseas buyers], full condo ownership, no management costs for Condotel Suites, no enrollment charges for joining the Condotel Rental Pool, and minimum monthly maintenance fees, as buyers or sellers of Real Estate you really should take a moment to look at this Philippine Condotel Investment Opportunity

