VanDyke Software Delivers Time-saving Tools to Network Professionals

Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --VanDyke Software®, the developer of Secure Shell solutions that balance strong security with ease of use, today announced the official release of SecureCRT® 5.2 and SecureFX® 4.0. The new releases provide busy network professionals with time saving tools such as scripting of the SecureCRT tab functions and file transfer queuing in SecureFX. Both products now offer an SSL protocol option.



SecureCRT is the tool of choice for IT professionals who are responsible for network administration and end-user access where security is critical, combining a feature-filled terminal emulator with the security of the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol. SecureFX is a versatile file transfer application that supports SFTP using an encrypted SSH2 connection and FTP over SSL for secure transfers, or standard FTP for nonsecure transfers.



"Our customers requested improved X.509 host-key checking for SecureCRT 5.2 and SecureFX 4.0," said Maureen Jett, VanDyke Software's Product Director. "We also added support for unauthenticated and basic HTTP proxies, which simplifies the set up for our customers."



"We get e-mails and phone calls from customers who tell us that they are looking for configurability and flexibility in adapting to their requirements. They are managing many devices and are looking for ways to save time," Jett said. "These products give our customers additional tools to simplify routine tasks, while maintaining a high level of security."



Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the company's web site: http://www.vandyke.com/. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing. A public discussion forum about the new releases can be found at: http://forums.vandyke.com.



About VanDyke Software



IT professionals who are responsible for network administration and end-user access where security is critical rely on VanDyke Software's rock solid and easy to configure software. The company develops secure, standards-based data access, file transfer, and communications software for internet and intranet use by corporations, government, and education. VanDyke Software consistently delivers accurate, responsive support, and addresses its customers' evolving needs with timely product enhancements. VanDyke offers a fully-supported 30-day evaluation of its products prior to purchase. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's web site at http://www.vandyke.com.



