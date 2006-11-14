Downer & Company Advises Eiffage Group on Acquisition of NAT Neuberger Anlagen-technik AG

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market cross border acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to announce that Eiffage Group of France has acquired a majority stake in NAT Neuberger Anlagen-Technik AG (NAT) of Germany. The transaction value was not disclosed.



Eiffage Group —Europe’s sixth largest construction group— is composed of 500 subsidiaries organized into five main areas of focus; construction, concessions, road construction & civil engineering, electrical contracting and metallic construction. Forclum, the electrical contracting activity, concentrates on design, manufacturing, operation, multi-technical maintenance and facilities management. It manufacturers and services electrical equipment for the air conditioning, mechanical engineering, electronics, automation ICT networks and HVAC industries in France and continental Europe.



NAT, based in Dachau, Germany, is a service company providing planning, design, installation and facilities management services across the entire electrical engineering sector. The purchase of NAT falls within Eiffage’s announced strategy of augmenting its European footprint through acquisitions.



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the “International Cross-Border Deal of 2004” and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.



