BMC Capital Provides $455,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in San Antonio, Texas

BMC Capital originated a $455,000 loan for the acquisition of Ashby Apartments in San Antonio, Texas
Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, November 13, 2006, that it originated a $455,000 loan for the acquisition of Ashby Apartments, an 18-unit multifamily property located at 1129 Ashby Place in San Antonio, Texas.
Patrick Short, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Austin office, originated the 75% loan-to-value, five-year fixed rate mortgage for a Wash. borrower. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. John Troilo of Rubiola Realty with the assistance of Lisa Marie Reid of Remax Realty Advantage Commercial represented the buyer. Ben Negru was the principal broker for the seller.
BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2006.
About BMC Capital, LP
BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.
