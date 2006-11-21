BMC Capital Opens New Sacramento Office

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, November 13, 2006, that it opened its newest office in Sacramento. This expansion represents a further strengthening of BMC’s position as the nation’s top independent commercial real estate finance company for the $500,000 to $5 million sector.



BMC Capital's Sacramento office will be headed by Colin Paterson. Jonathan Morris, BMC Capital's president says, "Colin is a Northern California native who has closed hundreds of multi-family and retail loans. Having him as head of the Sacramento office will give us a major push towards our goal of becoming the number one provider in that market."



This expansion enables BMC Capital to further extend its lead in the small-balance commercial mortgage sector. In addition to adding to its revenue base, the firm also expects to see several new proprietary relationships as a result as well.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Colin Paterson

Loan Officer

777 Campus Commons Road, Suite 200

Sacramento, CA 95825



916.646.6334

cpaterson@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

