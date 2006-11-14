Logo Design Give-Away for Charities and Non-Profits Announced

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --LogoBee.com, one of the internet’s most popular online design firms is pleased to announce another Logo Design Makeover Giveaway this year. For the event, LogoBee donates its professional logo design services to non-profit or charity organizations in need of a brand-new logo!



“This is an excellent opportunity for non-profits to take initiative and get the exposure they deserve with the help of a new logo” said Tim Liboiron of LogoBee.com. “A lot of non-profits simply don’t have the time and/or expertise to handle this aspect of marketing, and therefore it is these organizations than stand to benefit the most from such services.”



Due to the incredible response last year, LogoBee donated its design services to 10 non-profit organizations. To name a few, these included: LifeSharers, Dial Help, Familia Unida Living with Multiple Sclerosis, Project Oz and The Office of Private Health Partnerships. This year, LogoBee will again be donating up to ten logo design packages valued at $425 each. They will also give away business card and stationery layouts incorporating the new logo.



Contest Details:



LogoBee’s Makeover Give-away is open to any and all non-profit and charitable organizations in North America. No existing logo design is required; however the applicant should be able to express how a new logo will contribute to the efforts and success of their organization. The applicant should also provide a brief summary of their organization/charity and their mission statement. Deadline for entries is December 11, 2006 at 11:59 pm (EST). Please submit an entry to: http://www.logobee.com/contact/contest-premier.htm



Good luck to all.



About LogoBee.com:



LogoBee offers complete customer satisfaction and a variety of packages that include business card, brochure and stationery design. To view our logo design gallery, please visit our website at http://www.logobee.com

