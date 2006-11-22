Mondial Translations Hires Stockton As Manager of Business Development & Marketing

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --Mondial Translations & Interpreting, Inc., an international provider of language translation services, announced today they hired Stephanie Stockton as their Manager of Business Development & Marketing. With seventeen years of experience in marketing, she will promote Mondial’s services in the Upstate as well as the national and international markets.



Prior to Mondial, Stockton was Principal of Niche Marketing Services, Inc., of Greenville, SC where she worked as a marketing consultant for 36 companies. Prior to this she was account executive on DowBrands at Henderson Advertising in Greenville, SC. Stockton began her career at Ogilvy & Mather Advertising in Chicago working on the NutraSweet and Equal Sweetener accounts.



Stockton received a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Drake University and a master’s degree in Advertising from Northwestern University.



About Mondial

Mondial provides language translation for its customers around the including Procter & Gamble, General Electric, Pharmacia/Pfizer, L’Oréal Paris, Sunbeam, UPS, Motorola, Hewlett-Packard, Estée Lauder, Michelin, Electrolux, Ryobi, Matsushita/Panasonic, MassMutual, Chevron Phillips, Fluor Enterprises, and Cryovac. Mondial Translations & Interpreting, Inc. offers translation services in over 75 different language combinations, having over 1000 translators located in 30 countries.Mondial is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina with locations in Raleigh, NC and New York, NY.

