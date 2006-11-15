Visibility ERP Selected by TSS Inc

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2006 --According to Bob Meyer at TSS, “We were interested at the time in a system that was fully integrated and could tie the manufacturing with the financials. We wanted to be able to better track inventory and job costing. We wanted the ability to know where the parts were at all times on the shop floor and to account for the actual costs for more effective cost analysis.”



TSS Inc. provides a full range of services with specialized experience in aerospace, automotive, medical systems, packaging and aviation power & marine. A team of 3 employees were appointed to review various systems to see which one might fit the company’s needs of the manufacturing environment. The general manager, Vice President and finance manager were the three high level senior managers who made the decision to select Visibility Corporation as the correct project-based ERP system.



Prior to Visibility, TSS used a Texas Instrument system which had individual modules. Meyer noted, “We had a very limited inventory system.”



Founded in 1988 Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility has more than 18,000 end-users. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers. Visibility’s headquarters are located ten miles north of Boston in Andover, Massachusetts.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.

