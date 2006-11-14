Clickpoint Software Releases New Mortgage CRM Software

Tustin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --4 Real Investment, Inc, a lead management software and services company, today announced their first end-user Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application.



Lead-based CRM solutions have provided tools necessary to manage leads through an often complex and technical interface. In addition, existing systems usually require technical experience in order to import, export and manage third-party relationships. Clickpoint Software provides an easy-to-use interface designed after programs you are already familiar with and has automated most of the technical processes.



“We have been in the lead management business for years and know and understand the issues lead sales and management professionals have. Our system provides one of the easiest interfaces on the market with the most powerful lead management, integration and reporting tools available. You no longer have to be a tech, or hire a tech, to manage your leads.”



Lead-based companies normally rely on several programs or services to purchase leads, import leads into the CRM, integrate with a predictive dialer, determine lead performance and return bad leads. Clickpoint has integrated all of these services into one easy-to-use program. The company is continually working to provide all of the tools necessary to manage a lead business and is partnering or integrating with the industries lead solutions providers.



4 Real Investment, Inc. provides complete online lead management software for mid-to-large lead providers. Clickpoint Software is an online CRM solution for anyone managing a lead-based business.



About Clickpoint Software Availability

Clickpoint software is an online Application Solution Provider (ASP); all systems, software and an online demonstration are available at http://www.clickpointsoftware.com. Phone: 888-612-2877



About 4 Real Investment, Inc

4 Real Investment, Inc., founded in 2005, is headquartered in Irvine, CA. 4 Real Investment’s flagship Lead Management product provides management and distribution software for lead-sales companies. Lead Pro 2.0 information is available at: http://www.leadmanagement-software.com

