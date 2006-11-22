BMC Capital Provides $1.5M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Tucson, Ariz.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Monday, November 13, 2006, that it originated a $1.5 million loan for the refinance of La Primavera, a 47-unit 32,060 sq. foot apartment complex located at 252 West Valencia Road in Tucson, Ariz.



Susanna Reust, a vice president at BMC Capital’s Phoenix Office, provided the Calif. borrower with a 10-year fixed rate on a 75% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. John P. Martin of American Apple Mortgage represented the borrower.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in the Southwest and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



