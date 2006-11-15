Hassle-free Database Management for Everyone

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2006 --Binary Brilliant Inc. is pleased to announce the release of Brilliant Database 5.0 line of products, which includes Brilliant Database Pro, Brilliant Db. Workplace and Brilliant Database SDK. The products are optimized for medium-size databases containing hundreds to tens of thousands of records.



The main product of the line is Brilliant Database Pro – a powerful tool for creating and managing modern databases, intended both for professional and intermediate-level users. It does not require the installation of special servers or any other software and, therefore, is available to most users working under Windows 2000 or XP. The most prominent features of this program are the ease of database creation and a wide scope of customization options – from the database structure and the appearance of input forms to the creation of your own toolbar buttons and assigning hotkey combinations to user-defined actions. Brilliant Database Pro supports other database formats – it can export to and import data from Access, Excel, Lotus, Plain and tab/comma-separated databases.



The program’s intuitive interface is based on a number of powerful wizards that enable users to create custom data input and output forms, design simple and complex queries, create reports, use Excel-style formulas, create templates for Microsoft Word integration, HTML-export and Web publishing, and configure the program interface



Brilliant Database Pro takes much after Microsoft Outlook Express design ideology, which implies using the screen area in the most rational way to display the database structure, tables, records and query results. It takes a mere couple of mouse clicks to enter the database design mode. Version 5.0 brings better networking stability and speed, improved database creation tools and even more interface customization possibilities. The other two products of the Brilliant Database 5.0 line are Brilliant Db. Workplace and Brilliant Database SDK.



Brilliant Db. Workplace is a version of Brilliant Database Pro optimized for network operations. Brilliant Database SDK is a toolkit which allows to compile a created database into an independent *.exe application, and then distribute it free, without additional fees, on an unlimited number of computers. In the created application, a database developer can completely change all graphical (logotypes, icons) and textual elements, as well as forbid or permit execution of certain functions.



Pricing and Availability

Brilliant Database Pro, Brilliant Db. Workplace and Brilliant Database SDK support Microsoft Windows NT, Microsoft Windows 2000 and Microsoft Windows XP and cost $79, $29 and 499$ respectively. Further information on Brilliant Database 5.0, FAQ’s, as well as its free downloadable 15-day trial version is available from: http://www.brilliantdatabase.com/index.html



The products can be purchased from Plimus Corp., the official distributor of Brilliant Database 5.0. Major credit cards and fax, mail and phone orders supported.



About Binary Brilliant Inc

Binary Brilliant Inc is a private database software development company. Established in 2001, Binary Brilliant is dedicated to providing easy-to-use database solutions to individuals, small and medium businesses. Since its foundation, Binary Brilliant has been working on improving its main products, providing technical support to customers that have entrusted their data to Brilliant and developing new trends in the area of creating end-user database applications.

