Increase Holiday Sales Now with StartupNation's Top 3 Small Business Tips and 6 Exclusive Articles at www.startupnation.com

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --As a small business owner, it's time to take advantage of the holiday shopping frenzy and increase sales. To maximize holiday transactions, startup experts Jeff and Rich Sloan of StartupNation, www.startupnation.com, the online entrepreneurial community and content company, offer their key strategies.



"Many retailers earn as much as 75 percent of their profits during the holidays," states Rich Sloan, StartupNation.com co-founder. "By catering to customers' specific needs and solving their 'pain points,' you can easily convert shoppers into buyers before 2007 begins."



1. Make Your Items Easy to Get



Now may be the perfect time to drop your shipping fees to a low flat-rate.



And if possible, offer last-minute shoppers the opportunity to order online and then pick-up purchases at your store. Of the customers who picked up online orders at Best Buy, close to 60 percent made more purchases while there.



2. Ensure Your Website is Simple to Navigate Analyze how shoppers interact with your Web site, then look for clues as to what's compelling them to buy and what isn't. Make it easy to search and buy. Retain customer information so buyers can enjoy one-click shopping but also give them the choice to opt-out.



3. Surprise Customers with a Holiday Discount Customers won't expect to find products and services at their lowest price when demand is high. This holiday season, offer customers true discounts that get their attention, reduce stress and give them something to remember.



