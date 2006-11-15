Mdaemon 9.5 Now Available - Alt-n Technologies Continues to Deliver Trusted Messaging Solutions

Cheshire, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2006 --Alt-N Technologies today announced the latest release of its trusted, Windows-based email platform, MDaemon 9.5. With this release, users will benefit from over 50 feature enhancements that have been incorporated into the platform and the addition of an enhanced security plug-in designed to thwart new email security attacks.



For over 10 years, customers in over 90 countries have relied on the MDaemon server to deliver feature-rich email performance without the requirements of complex administration and expensive support staff. With this new version, customers will benefit from an improved SyncML server designed for mobile device synchronization, which now also supports Sync4J clients, Spam Traps which automatically feed the spam filter helping block spam and spam sources, custom scheduling and mail queuing for more flexible outbound mail management.



"Ease of use and the ability to offer an affordable and reliable email server to customers is what drives the ongoing development and enhancement of the MDaemon product," said Arvel Hathcock, CEO of Alt-N Technologies. "Our customers and channel partners around the world are the best when it comes to communicating feature and function needs. We are constantly listening and responding rapidly to them to ensure that the MDaemon server is one of the most competitive, Windows-based email platforms on the market."



With the release of MDaemon 9.5, users can also receive enhanced, proactive security protection from the new release of the SecurityPlus for MDaemon application. In addition to solid, signature-based anti-virus technology, SecurityPlus delivers real-time anti-spam, zero-hour anti-virus, anti-spyware and anti-phishing technology capable of proactively protecting an MDaemon email user automatically and within minutes of a malware outbreak.



For additional information on MDaemon visit www.zensoftware.co.uk/mdaemon/. For additional information on SecurityPlus for MDaemon visit www.zensoftware.co.uk/mdsp/

