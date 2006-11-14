Softlayer Delivers Infrastructure for Web 2.0

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2006 --Dedicated host SoftLayer Technologies continues to develop scalable utility services aimed at meeting the needs of the emerging Web 2.0 market. “As a company, we recognize the importance of IT scalability,” said Lance Crosby, President and Chief Executive Officer at SoftLayer. “With the needs of businesses changing as rapidly as the technology that powers them, we understand that the ability to expand on demand is paramount.”



According to Mr. Crosby, SoftLayer’s unique hosting architecture caters to startups, streaming video and social networking sites, IPTV companies, VOIP exchanges, emerging small- to medium-sized businesses, virtualization, grid computing and companies delivering software as a service. “There is a glaring shortage of infrastructure scalability in the world of Web 2.0,” he said. “More sites work in conjunction with one another for an entirely integrated experience. We’re creating the infrastructure to address this. SoftLayer will allow your company to grow from one server to one thousand servers - overnight.”



Included in this new suite of services are a host of highly scalable, on-demand servers that can be online in an hour, centralized mass storage, and a full suite of security services. Additionally, SoftLayer customers can expand from a single processor, dual core server to a dual processor quad core server in minutes. “We offer companies the tools they need to grow,” said Mr. Crosby. “Whether customers need to connect server to server or company to company with our private Gigabit network or gain complete management and control over their servers, the options to grow, interact, mashup and expand are infinite.”



SoftLayer offers these features and services with month-to-month commitments, no setup fees, no capital expenditures and future services can be added in real-time with no downtime. “SoftLayer has extensive experience in large scale IT infrastructures; we want to take that guesswork out of the equation.”



About SoftLayer Technologies

Located in the INFOMART in Dallas, Texas, SoftLayer was formed in June 2005 by a team of industry executives seeking to deliver low cost next generation on-demand hosting services for the small to medium enterprise (SME). Utilizing proprietary software, coupled with the industry’s first network-within-a-network topology, the company delivers unprecedented power and control to securely manage IT environments while providing unparalleled scalability. For more information please visit www.softlayer.com or call 866.398.7638.

