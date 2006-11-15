Announcing the Launch of GayGevalt.com

Larchmont, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2006 --Visible Shops is pleased to announce the launch of GayGevalt.com! GayGevalt.com is a national community event calendar for GLBTQ Jewish related events.



Throughout the United States, gay and lesbian Jews have been creating organizations, developing programs, and putting together social and cultural events to celebrate their identities. These affiliations and programs are popping up more rapidly than ever before and there are no geographic boundaries to them. But what if you didn’t know of one such organization, or wanted to attend an event, but didn’t know where to go? GayGevalt.com is the string that ties these groups together.



GayGevalt.com arose from the thinking of Gabriel Blau, the Director of Web Development Services for Visible Shops, LLC, an Internet marketing and consulting firm in Larchmont, New York. Blau, who is an activist in Jewish and Gay communities, started thinking of the concept at one of New York City’s Gay Pride Parades. “There were just so many organizations that I had never heard of before. I thought there has to be a way of letting everyone know about the great events going on around this city and the organizations putting them together,” said Blau. Blau communicated his idea with David Berger, a cantorial student at Hebrew Union College in New York City and a leader in the GLBTQ Jewish community there. After meeting with a number of organizations through Mr. Berger’s introductions and Gabriel’s own connections, GayGevalt.com was ready to become a reality.



GLBT and Queer Jews are a very diverse group of people. They have different likes, dislikes, hopes and beliefs. One person might search for a concert by a gay Jewish rapper while another person might search for a quiet dinner event for gay Jewish singles. But both events would be found on GayGevalt.com.



GayGevalt.com draws on all facets of the community to contribute to the calendar. With continued input, and with over three hundred events already posted, this community resource promises tremendous growth.



For Information: http://gaygevalt.com or

Contact: events@gaygevalt.com

Phone: 914-833-7719

