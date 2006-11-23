BMC Capital Provides $1.3M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Pasadena, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Tuesday, November 14, 2006, that it originated a $1.34 million loan for the acquisition of La Villita Apartments, a 92-unit complex located at 4300 Shaver Street in Pasadena, Texas.



Keith Van Arsdale, the director of BMC Capital’s Houston office, originated an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a five-year fixed rate for a Calif. borrower. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. Kevin McCarthy of Hendricks & Partners represented the buyer; Jeff Eisenhardt of Hendricks & Partners represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Keith Van Arsdale

Director

1330 Post Oak Boulevard, Suite 1600

Houston, TX 77056



713.622.4848

kvanarsdale@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

