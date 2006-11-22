Holiday CD by Tommy Turkey has Dr. Demento Eating "Ham For The Holidays!"

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --Lynn JULIAN aKa Cookie Cutter Girl, Pop Superhero, was commissioned by the "Trouble With Turkey" coalition to compose the theme song for their latest campaign. Their spokesperson, Tommy, a ten year old turkey, is educating humans about alternatives to their typical holiday feast: which is HIM. The focal point of the awareness campaign: HAM, it's juicier for roasting, turkey is dry. Tommy hopes Julian's theme song, "Ham For The Holidays," will help folks remember this fact. Dr. Demento loves her song so much he brought international attention to the song when he played it on his syndicated radio show. This is a tremendous honor, as Julians' indie label song was played between big label artists Adam Sandler, Arlo Guthrie & Weird Al Yankovic. Julian made Tommy's theme song track #1 on her Holiday, Novelty CD, "Ham for the Holidays." Please give this song, and international issue oppressing all turkeys, the attention that it deserves by listening and sharing it with friends and family this holiday season. It's a catchy little number we just *know* you're going to love. Hear it now at: http://www.CookieCutterGirl.com/hamcd_text_iframe.htm



Tommy invites everyone to read his hilarious true story depicting one turkey's battle with the pig in the next pen. If you love to laugh, don't deny yourself this tale. Hear his silly story for free, and then share the smiles with everyone on your holiday list this year by sending it to them too at: http://www.CookieCutterGirl.com/hamcd_text_iframe.htm You can also help little Tommy with his International "Trouble With Turkey" campaign by requesting "Ham for the Holidays" on your local radio stations and the Dr. Demento show. Request it using this link: http://www.clamhead.com/drd.php Listen to Dr. Demento's syndicated radio show: http://mypage.iu.edu/~jbmorris/FAQ/stations.html#predom



"Cookie Cutter Girl," is a Pop Superhero for our times who packs her Girl Power Pop with a punch while freeing women everywhere from the mold in which society holds them captive. This Indie Girl Power Icon has been making the majors listen up and take notice, performing over 150 concerts in 2006. Rolling Stone called Cookie Cutter Girl's song, "Pain," "Nashville's Version of Fiona Apple." The Pop Superhero takes her job very seriously. In addition to making great Power Pop music, CCG helps people start a positive energy cycle in their lives by looking deep within themselves and finding their Super Powers. Look for Cookie Cutter Girl at "The Paradise" in Boston,MA on 11/1, in "Music Connection" magazine this Dec and on the cover of the "Indie Bible" for 2007. Who is *your* Inner Superhero? Find out today at CookieCutterGirl.com.



Cookie Cutter Girl is an independent musician, who can't afford a publicist or promoter, yet CCG is attracting the attention of several national TV producers. The Pop Superhero has been contacted by producers from MTV & Comedy Central, and the TV shows "Who Wants to be a Superhero?," "Wife Swap," and "The Tyra Banks Show," as well as the "Pussycat Dolls." Who wouldn't want a Pop Superhero to promote them? Cookie Cutter Girl lends her expert skills to start "Power of Pink Promotion," at PowerofPink.com. Lynn "Julian" aKa Cookie Cutter Girl recently developed P.O.P. to help Indie artists, like herself, get the recognition they deserve from the music industry. Knowing that Indie musicians are on a tight budget, her promotional packages start at a highly affordable $10. For a full list of promotional opportunities, go to www.cookiecuttergirl.com/sponsorshiplevelsbusiness_text_iframe.htm



Cookie Cutter Girl's, self-titled Girl Power Pop CD receives airplay on 500+ TV & radio stations Internationally. Most recently, CCG has invaded the Japanese market via distribution in Japan. Find CCG in Japanese at: www.musicforte.com/japan/lynnjulian. CCG is honored to have her music added to 20 different Compilation CDs, most of which were released over the past year. Are you a 'cookie cutter' girl, or did you break the mold? Find out today when you sign up to win a free CD, or maybe even a night out with Cookie Cutter Girl at: www.CookieCutterGirl.com.



Read More About the Indie Bible at: www.indiebible.com/jul



Read More About "Power of Pink Promotion" at: www.PowerofPink.com



For a complete list of all 20 CDs featuring CCG go to:

www.cookiecuttergirl.com/pr20compilationcds_text_iframe.htm



Find out more about Minarik Guitars at:

www.MinarikGuitars.com

