Politis Communications Adds New Employees to Support New Client Work

Draper, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2006 --Politis Communications, a strategic communications agency, today announced the hiring of Jonathan Bacon and Kristofer Beldin as account executive and assistant account executive, respectively. Both Bacon and Beldin join the Politis team to provide support for new and pre-existing clients and assist with fresh business opportunities for the agency.



“I am excited to join one of Utah’s leading public relations and investor relations agencies,” Bacon said. “While I was initially drawn to the reputation and proven track record of Politis’ team, I am now looking forward to working with both its locally and nationally recognized clients.”



Bacon came to Politis from The Intrepid Group, a Salt Lake City public relations agency. Prior to that, he worked at Schadler Kramer Group, a leading public relations and advertising agency in Las Vegas. His previous work experience includes work to rebrand and position publicly traded companies, carry out state-wide efforts for nationally recognized clients and secure coverage for clients in publications such as Builder Architect, Golf Digest, The Houston Chronicle and the LA Times, among others. As a Politis account executive, Bacon will work primarily with technology-related accounts, including Handheld Entertainment and Adaptive Lighting & Controls.



As Politis’ newest assistant account executive, Beldin will lead the agency’s new media initiative and provide service to clients such as COMPLETExRM, StoresOnline, HobbyTron.com and ifrogz.



Beldin previously worked for 10x Media as a pubic relations coordinator and the Brigham Young University Kay and Yvonne Whitmore Global Management Center as a public relations specialist. Beldin has a bachelor’s degree in communication from Brigham Young University, in Provo.



“Jonathan and Kris are both valuable additions to our strategic team,” said David Politis, president of Politis Communications. “We have added several new clients to our roster in the last few months and, as always, we look forward to utilizing our new hires’ experience, knowledge and leadership skills as we continue to improve the visibility and value of our clients and their services.”



About Politis Communications

Founded in 1990, Politis Communications is a strategic communications agency that specializes in helping clients maximize corporate value through a mixture of public relations, financial relations and marketing communications products and services. For more information about Politis Communications, visit www.politis.com or call 801-523-3730.

