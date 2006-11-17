Holiday Release: Vocal Coach Offers Warm-Up CD for Singers

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --Released just in time for Christmas, “Vocal Warm-Up” guides singers through easy-to-follow techniques that get immediate results.



“Top recording artists and beginners alike use the star-tested techniques found on ‘Vocal Warm-Up’ to prepare and protect their voices,” says Grant-Williams, who was featured in last fall’s two-hour special episode of the NBC series “Three Wishes,” hosted by Amy Grant. “This CD will enable performers to sing with more power, increase vocal range, build vocal stamina, sing great high notes, and protect their voices.”



Grant-Williams’ one-hour CD is packed with a combination of instruction and warm-up exercises. Exercises include breathing and support warm-ups, as well as scales for both high voice and low voice. Each technique is carefully explained and then followed by exercises.



“My goal was to make this the most thorough vocal warm-up CD available,” says Grant-Williams. “It is unique because of the amount of instruction I’ve included along with the warm-up exercises. This CD can be used alone or as a companion to my Vocal Master Class on DVD.”



Although designed for singers, the breathing and support techniques are perfectly suited for speakers as well.



“Whether you are a professional public speaker or an occasional presenter at office, community or church functions, you will be more effective if you breathe and support your voice properly,” says Grant-Williams. “Speakers stand to benefit from much of the instruction and warm-up techniques shared in ‘Vocal Warm-Up.’”



“Vocal Warm-Up” may be ordered exclusively at www.MyVoiceCoach.com for the affordable price of $20. Grant-Williams’ DVD “Vocal Master Class” is also available for people interested in more in-depth instruction on voice training. Together these two products provide an excellent way for singers to learn and utilize the very same teaching methods that have brought so much success to Grant-Williams’ celebrity students.



Grant-Williams’ client list includes Kenny Chesney, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, the Dixie Chicks, Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Tim McGraw, Christina Aguilera, Ben Folds, Martina McBride, Randy Travis, and Huey Lewis. Record labels, producers and managers rely on her to help fine-tune their artists. She has been quoted by Cosmopolitan, TV Guide, Business Week, Southern Living, US Weekly, the Associated Press, UPI, the Chicago Tribune, the Boston Globe, and the San Francisco Chronicle. She has appeared on many broadcast outlets including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, Bravo, USA, MTV, GAC, BBC, PBS, and NPR. Grant-Williams is a former instructor at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music as well as the former director of the Division of Vocal Music at the University of California, Berkeley.



For more information or to schedule an interview with Renee Grant-Williams, call 615-259-4900 or visit www.MyVoiceCoach.com.

