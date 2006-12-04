All Chicago Cars and Limousine Provides Chauffeured Services and up to Date Fleet in the Chicago Area

Chicago, Illinois -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --With the launch of the new website, All Chicago Cars and Limousine has undergone tremendous changes to provide services unlike no other limousine company.



Services with All Chicago Cars and Limousine include wedding transportation, corporate transportation, airport transportation and prom transportation. All Chicago has differentiated itself by offering an exclusive V.I.P. transportation and has created many affiliates with its worldwide car service program.



The limousine service has enabled a brand new mission statement that depicts their service, staff, and drivers. The launch of the new website provides clients with hourly rates, airport rates, and corporate rates along with rates for other services. All Chicago Cars and Limousine is able to provide up to date pictures of all their 2006 fleet along with featured amenities. All Chicago Cars and Limousine is considered at the top when it comes to limousine services and car services. To read testimonials sent in by returning clients, visit their website at www.allchicagolimousines.com



Safety, one of All Chicago’s main concerns, is the main focus in the new website. Being a limousine company that is equipped with the latest technology, All Chicago Cars and Limousine announces their installation of Live Cam and Global Positioning Systems within their vehicles. The GPS systems are able to track the limousine company’s fleet and their real time location.



Live on the web, visit All Chicago Cars and Limousine. For more information about All Chicago Cars and Limousine, contact by phone, email or visit the website at http://www.allchicagolimousines.com.

