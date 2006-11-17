American Balloon offering Champagne Hot Air Balloon Voyages

Whitehouse Station, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --American Balloon, a hot air balloon company, has been providing the Champagne Voyages for the past the 35 years. The aerial adventure has been one of the most popular among the New Jersey area.



American Balloon has been at the forefront of the sport since 1970. Early on, they have competed in balloon races as they were being established. American Balloon organized and managed balloon events for the cities of Davenport, Iowa, Chicago, Illinois and Mexico City, Mexico. American balloon has also competed in the Kool Professional Hot Air Balloon Race Series and helped manage a series of races for Coca-Cola in six cities of the South/Southwest.



The website of American Balloon has distinct offerings such as online gift certificates. Customers are able to visit the site and order a personalized gift certificate for their convenience. The Fare for a party of one to three is $185 per person and for four or more $170 per person. The balloons are type-certified aircraft and because ballooning is considered a, “chartered flight service” no tax is required. For more information on online gift certificates, visit www.balloonride.net.



Hot air balloon ride services include weddings, anniversaries, birthdays or any other special moments. American Balloon also provides company advertising on many of their balloons or on customized balloons. One of their major clients, Orville Redenbacher's Gourmet Popping Corn Balloon was the first successful, special shaped, corporate balloon built. Working closely with the public relations agency, every flight became a media windfall.



To view examples of some of the top companies who have advertised with American Balloon, go to www.balloonride.net. For more information call (908) 534-5220

