Icefall Lodge, New Backcountry Ski Lodge Offers Pure Wilderness Escape

Revelstoke, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --Icefall Lodge, British Columbia’s newest backcountry ski lodge, will start its first full winter of operation this December. Located on the continental divide and bordered by Banff National Park, the lodge perches at treeline in the shadow of some of the highest peaks in the Rockies. The nearest town is Golden, B.C., some 60 km to the south. Winter access is by helicopter only, leaving 12 lucky skiers with 200 km2 of skiing terrain for their exclusive use - the largest terrain of any ski touring lodge in Canada.



Backcountry skiing’s appeal lies in its combination of a great workout, beautiful surroundings, and the sheer bliss of an untracked powder slope under your skis. New equipment has made it easier than ever for resort skiers to make the transition to backcountry powder skiing. North Americans have embraced the concept, with backcountry ski gear sales up 75% since 2002, according to Gear Trends Magazine.



Ski touring involves skiing in gentle zigzags up the mountain slope. Special adhesive strips, called skins, are attached to the bottom of the skis to prevent you sliding backwards. At the top the skins are removed, bindings are secured, and skiers are treated to a downhill powder run unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at a resort. A fit skier can cover 2000m (6600 feet) of vertical in a day. While helicopter skiers use the machine to start each run, lodge based ski touring uses it only to access the lodge. This means less vertical, but a far more peaceful and less expensive wilderness escape.



Icefall Lodge’s owner, Larry Dolecki, has been guiding for 15 years in New Zealand, the Himalayas, the Alps, and at home in Canada. He calls Icefall’s terrain the best he’s ever seen. “High peaks make for big snowfall, huge glaciers, long runs and a long season,” he says. “You could ski a different glacier every day.” He has found clients of all abilities savour the feeling of escape they get from a backcountry ski vacation. Away from cellphones, BlackBerries and the Internet, surrounded by a small group of friends, outside all day exploring the mountains, fueled by gourmet meals, lodge visitors emerge feeling fit and totally recharged.



Icefall Lodge can make many claims. Highest peaks, largest glaciers, deepest snowfall, longest ski runs…but more importantly, a week there just might be the most fun you’ve ever had.



Icefall Lodge is available for experienced skiers to rent as self-guided groups, or less seasoned skiers can contract a guide to get the most out of varied and sometimes challenging terrain.



For more information on booking Icefall Lodge or on backcountry skiing in general, contact Larry Dolecki at 250-837-0898 or at info@icefall.ca or visit www.icefall.ca

